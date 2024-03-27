Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 56,640 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 56,640 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.29% of Merit Medical Systems worth $12,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMSI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,702,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 572,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,310,000 after acquiring an additional 526,385 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,895,695 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $268,881,000 after acquiring an additional 520,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 875,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,834,000 after acquiring an additional 456,031 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,098,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $746,777,000 after acquiring an additional 427,712 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $72.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.58 and a 1 year high of $85.62.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $324.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.66 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Merit Medical Systems

In related news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 6,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,917.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph Wright sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $1,892,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,436.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 6,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,917.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,637 shares of company stock valued at $5,351,673 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

