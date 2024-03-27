Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Franklin Street Properties Price Performance

Shares of FSP opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.82. Franklin Street Properties has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $2.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Franklin Street Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is presently -8.51%.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

