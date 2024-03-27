Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.
Franklin Street Properties Price Performance
Shares of FSP opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.82. Franklin Street Properties has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $2.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.
Franklin Street Properties Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is presently -8.51%.
Institutional Trading of Franklin Street Properties
Franklin Street Properties Company Profile
Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin Street Properties
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Activity
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Trump Media & Technology Group Soars on Market Debut
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying That Analysts Love
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.