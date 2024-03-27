FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAIO) Shares Down 0.4%

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.12 and last traded at $25.12. 7,074 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 9,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.23.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.41.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

