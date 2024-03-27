Future (LON:FUTR) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $765.80

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 765.80 ($9.68) and traded as low as GBX 610 ($7.71). Future shares last traded at GBX 613 ($7.75), with a volume of 143,611 shares changing hands.

FUTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Future from GBX 1,900 ($24.01) to GBX 1,685 ($21.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Future to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 750 ($9.48) to GBX 660 ($8.34) in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Future to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.23) price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,056.14 ($13.35).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 668.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 765.80. The stock has a market cap of £706.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 652.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. Future’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 319.15%.

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

