General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,762 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $37,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 43.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.54.

General Electric Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $173.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.60 and its 200-day moving average is $128.58. The stock has a market cap of $189.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a twelve month low of $92.11 and a twelve month high of $177.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

