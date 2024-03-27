GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.84

Shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.84 and traded as high as $9.48. GeoPark shares last traded at $9.39, with a volume of 324,316 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of GeoPark from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

GeoPark Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average is $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $526.97 million, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.28.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $199.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.54 million. GeoPark had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 84.10%. Analysts predict that GeoPark Limited will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GeoPark Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a $0.136 dividend. This is a positive change from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeoPark

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPRK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of GeoPark in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of GeoPark in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of GeoPark by 480.0% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of GeoPark by 1,147.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of GeoPark in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

Featured Articles

