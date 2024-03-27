Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.77

Shares of Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.77 and traded as high as $13.20. Geospace Technologies shares last traded at $12.69, with a volume of 91,002 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Geospace Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Geospace Technologies Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a market cap of $169.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.77.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $50.03 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Geospace Technologies

In related news, SVP Robbin B. Adams sold 2,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $25,538.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,992.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,240 shares of company stock valued at $52,124. 6.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Geospace Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 85,980.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 25,282.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

Further Reading

