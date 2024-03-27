Global Petroleum (LON:GBP) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.10

Shares of Global Petroleum Limited (LON:GBP – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.06 ($0.00). Global Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00), with a volume of 10,859,996 shares trading hands.

Global Petroleum Trading Down 12.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.10. The firm has a market cap of £1.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Petroleum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for oil and gas properties in Africa. It primarily owns an 78% participating interest in the Namibian project consisting of offshore blocks 1910B and 2010A covering an area of 5,798 square kilometers located in Walvis Basin, Namibia. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.