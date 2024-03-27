Godsey & Gibb Inc. Increases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 699 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after buying an additional 19,574,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 55.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,661,032 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,240,769,000 after buying an additional 2,740,850 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,680,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $88,598,850,000 after buying an additional 2,287,471 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $925.61 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $258.50 and a 1 year high of $974.00. The company has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 77.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $751.73 and its 200 day moving average is $566.07.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $910.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $908.68.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,224 shares of company stock worth $64,732,757. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

