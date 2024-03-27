Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 185,395 shares trading hands.
Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.
About Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust
Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It holds a 5% gross overriding royalty interest in future production from the McMoRan Oil & Gas LLC inboard lower tertiary/cretaceous exploration prospects located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore in South Louisiana.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Activity
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Trump Media & Technology Group Soars on Market Debut
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying That Analysts Love
Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.