Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 185,395 shares trading hands.

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.

About Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It holds a 5% gross overriding royalty interest in future production from the McMoRan Oil & Gas LLC inboard lower tertiary/cretaceous exploration prospects located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore in South Louisiana.

