Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.28

Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.28 and traded as low as $8.10. Gyrodyne shares last traded at $8.12, with a volume of 1,017 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gyrodyne stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Gyrodyne were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gyrodyne, LLC owns and manages a diversified portfolio of real estate properties comprising office, industrial and service-oriented properties in the New York metropolitan area. Gyrodyne owns a 63 acre site approximately 50 miles east of New York City on the north shore of Long Island, which includes industrial and office buildings and undeveloped property which is the subject of plans to seek value-enhancing entitlements.

