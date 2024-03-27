Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Given Buy Rating at Argus

Argus reissued their buy rating on shares of Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE HLN opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. Haleon has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $9.05. The company has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.28.

Haleon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1064 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Institutional Trading of Haleon

Haleon Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Haleon by 56.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Haleon by 21.5% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haleon by 79.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haleon by 11.0% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Haleon by 10.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.