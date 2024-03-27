Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Given Buy Rating at Argus

Argus reissued their buy rating on shares of Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.
Haleon Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE HLN opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. Haleon has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $9.05. The company has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.28.
Haleon Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1064 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.
Haleon Company Profile
Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
