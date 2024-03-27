HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 62 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,991 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PXD. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at $108,711,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,017,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,350 shares of company stock worth $8,175,628 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $256.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $190.56 and a 12 month high of $260.42.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $2.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PXD. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

