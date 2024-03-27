HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 39,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 40,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR stock opened at $101.07 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.79 and a twelve month high of $103.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $89.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.41.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.64 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 286,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,719.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 286,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,719.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

