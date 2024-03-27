HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,128 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,128 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in PayPal by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in PayPal by 15.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in PayPal by 136.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

PayPal Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $66.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $77.95. The company has a market cap of $71.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.