Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) Given “Hold” Rating at Melius Research

Melius Research reissued their hold rating on shares of Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.
NYSE:HLGN opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.36. Heliogen has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $13.65.
Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($13.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Heliogen had a negative net margin of 830.91% and a negative return on equity of 87.22%. The firm had revenue of ($1.16) million during the quarter.
Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, operates in decarbonizing industry with concentrated sunlight. It is developing a solar solution utilizing computer vision software to align an array of mirrors, reflecting sunlight to a target on the top of a tower. Its artificial intelligence enabled modular system delivers renewable energy in the form of heat, power, or hydrogen fuel.
