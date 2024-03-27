Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) Given “Hold” Rating at Melius Research

Melius Research reissued their hold rating on shares of Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Heliogen Price Performance

NYSE:HLGN opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.36. Heliogen has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $13.65.

Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($13.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Heliogen had a negative net margin of 830.91% and a negative return on equity of 87.22%. The firm had revenue of ($1.16) million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heliogen

About Heliogen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Heliogen by 403.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,393,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Heliogen by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,429,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 250,049 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Heliogen during the first quarter worth approximately $30,508,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Heliogen by 35.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,015,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 528,608 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Heliogen by 129.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,879,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 1,058,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, operates in decarbonizing industry with concentrated sunlight. It is developing a solar solution utilizing computer vision software to align an array of mirrors, reflecting sunlight to a target on the top of a tower. Its artificial intelligence enabled modular system delivers renewable energy in the form of heat, power, or hydrogen fuel.

