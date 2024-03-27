High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.45

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.45 and traded as high as C$12.96. High Liner Foods shares last traded at C$12.76, with a volume of 13,940 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HLF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$17.00 to C$18.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$12.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$389.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.87.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$322.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$321.95 million. High Liner Foods had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 8.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.729364 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

