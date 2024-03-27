Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $751.22

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 751.22 ($9.49) and traded as high as GBX 842 ($10.64). Hilton Food Group shares last traded at GBX 842 ($10.64), with a volume of 197,234 shares trading hands.

Get Hilton Food Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

View Our Latest Analysis on HFG

Hilton Food Group Price Performance

Hilton Food Group Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 806.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 751.22. The firm has a market cap of £754.43 million, a PE ratio of 7,016.67, a PEG ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.60.

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. It offers beef, pork, lamb, poultry, seafood, and vegan and vegetarian food, such as steak, roast, diced, mince, meatloaf, sausages, burgers, meatballs ribs, chops, bacon, gammon, schnitzel, pulled belly, rib rack, smoked loin, shanks, carcass, chicken kabab, chicken drumsticks, chicken tight, chicken wings, half chicken, duck leg, duck half, coated, salmon, white fish, shellfish, fish cakes, smoked salmon, strips, nuggets, pulled, and balls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.