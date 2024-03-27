Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $751.22

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 751.22 ($9.49) and traded as high as GBX 842 ($10.64). Hilton Food Group shares last traded at GBX 842 ($10.64), with a volume of 197,234 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th.
View Our Latest Analysis on HFG
Hilton Food Group Price Performance
Hilton Food Group Company Profile
Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. It offers beef, pork, lamb, poultry, seafood, and vegan and vegetarian food, such as steak, roast, diced, mince, meatloaf, sausages, burgers, meatballs ribs, chops, bacon, gammon, schnitzel, pulled belly, rib rack, smoked loin, shanks, carcass, chicken kabab, chicken drumsticks, chicken tight, chicken wings, half chicken, duck leg, duck half, coated, salmon, white fish, shellfish, fish cakes, smoked salmon, strips, nuggets, pulled, and balls.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hilton Food Group
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Activity
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Trump Media & Technology Group Soars on Market Debut
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying That Analysts Love
Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.