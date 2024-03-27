Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HLT. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $197.78.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 1.4 %

HLT stock opened at $213.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $131.64 and a 12 month high of $213.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.93.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

