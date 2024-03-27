HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair cut HireRight from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of HireRight in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

HRT opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.04. The company has a market cap of $40.21 million, a PE ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.17. HireRight has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $14.35.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $166.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.35 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in HireRight by 14.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 8,527 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in HireRight by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in HireRight by 36.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HireRight by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,218,000 after buying an additional 23,943 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of HireRight by 234.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 347,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 243,690 shares during the period. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers under the HireRight brand name. The company provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

