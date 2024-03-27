IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.43

IGas Energy plc (LON:IGAS – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 9.43 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 8.16 ($0.10). IGas Energy shares last traded at GBX 8.65 ($0.11), with a volume of 725,380 shares traded.

IGas Energy Stock Up 2.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.97 million, a PE ratio of -148.90 and a beta of -0.04.

IGas Energy Company Profile

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas development, exploration, processing, and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds interests in the 50 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

