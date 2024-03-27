ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.02

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.02 and traded as high as $5.30. ImmuCell shares last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 2,120 shares.

Get ImmuCell alerts:

ImmuCell Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $39.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.02.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative return on equity of 21.38% and a negative net margin of 33.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmuCell

ImmuCell Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in ImmuCell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ImmuCell by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 19,781 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ImmuCell by 7.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ImmuCell by 20.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 7,645 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ImmuCell by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn dairy and beef calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ImmuCell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuCell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.