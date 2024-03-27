ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.02

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.02 and traded as high as $5.30. ImmuCell shares last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 2,120 shares.
The firm has a market cap of $39.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.02.
ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative return on equity of 21.38% and a negative net margin of 33.05%.
ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn dairy and beef calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.
