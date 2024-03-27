Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio Sells 2,953 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 2,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $375,592.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,349 shares in the company, valued at $36,166,349.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Monday, March 18th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 612 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $75,618.72.

On Monday, February 26th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00.

On Friday, February 23rd, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 16,060 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $1,624,629.60.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 855 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $69,391.80.

Shares of PI stock opened at $126.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.39 and a 52 week high of $142.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -78.14 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.44.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.11. Impinj had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 74.70%. The business had revenue of $70.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Impinj by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Impinj by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Impinj by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Impinj by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Impinj by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PI. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.38.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

