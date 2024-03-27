Indivior (LON:INDV) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,509.07

Shares of Indivior PLC (LON:INDV – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,509.07 ($19.07) and traded as high as GBX 1,663 ($21.02). Indivior shares last traded at GBX 1,658 ($20.95), with a volume of 375,239 shares traded.

Indivior Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,509.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,461.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.17, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 165,800.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.57 and a beta of -0.05.

Insider Transactions at Indivior

In other news, insider Mark Crossley sold 10,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,617 ($20.43), for a total transaction of £170,577.33 ($215,565.94). Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Indivior Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

