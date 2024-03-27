Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $35.91

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.91 and traded as low as $33.85. Infineon Technologies shares last traded at $34.10, with a volume of 924 shares.

Infineon Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.91.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

