Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Receives Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $102.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

IR has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI cut Ingersoll Rand from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IR

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of IR stock opened at $94.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.22. The company has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $96.17.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $667,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $667,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $937,368.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,904 shares in the company, valued at $4,398,914.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 293,011 shares of company stock valued at $26,374,789. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IR. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 11.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 12,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.