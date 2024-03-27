Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 79,517 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.07% of Intuitive Surgical worth $84,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 137.2% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.5 %

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $397.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.65. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.63 and a 12 month high of $403.00. The stock has a market cap of $140.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total transaction of $2,001,629.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,677.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.