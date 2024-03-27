Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.29

Shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.29 and traded as high as $9.91. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 50,860 shares trading hands.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $9.29.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0366 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
