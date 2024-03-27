Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.29

Shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.29 and traded as high as $9.91. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 50,860 shares trading hands.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $9.29.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0366 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCV. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 395.0% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 463,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 369,921 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 445.6% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 314,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 256,989 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 539,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 124,702 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 317,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 100,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 452,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 80,072 shares in the last quarter. 18.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

