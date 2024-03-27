IQE (LON:IQE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.14

IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 20.14 ($0.25) and traded as high as GBX 23 ($0.29). IQE shares last traded at GBX 22.15 ($0.28), with a volume of 2,121,905 shares traded.

IQE Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 20.14. The company has a market capitalization of £212.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.54.

IQE Company Profile

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

