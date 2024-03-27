iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Acquired by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 42,350 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 100,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 44,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,232,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $51.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.13. The stock has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.57 and a fifty-two week high of $52.30.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

