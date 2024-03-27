ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at DA Davidson

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded ITT from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ITT currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ITT

ITT Price Performance

ITT opened at $137.12 on Tuesday. ITT has a 1-year low of $75.82 and a 1-year high of $138.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.51.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.34. ITT had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $829.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ITT will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.319 dividend. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ITT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $622,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,463,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,009,902,000 after buying an additional 65,173 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of ITT by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 26,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

(Get Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.