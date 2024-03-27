J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $43.93

J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.93 and traded as high as $44.18. J.W. Mays shares last traded at $44.18, with a volume of 102 shares.
J.W. Mays Trading Up 1.4 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.54. The company has a market cap of $89.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.08 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72.
J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. J.W. Mays had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
J.W. Mays Company Profile
J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in United States. The company's properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York; and Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than J.W. Mays
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Activity
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Trump Media & Technology Group Soars on Market Debut
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying That Analysts Love
Receive News & Ratings for J.W. Mays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.W. Mays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.