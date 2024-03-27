J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $43.93

J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.93 and traded as high as $44.18. J.W. Mays shares last traded at $44.18, with a volume of 102 shares.

J.W. Mays Trading Up 1.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.54. The company has a market cap of $89.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.08 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72.

J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. J.W. Mays had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in J.W. Mays by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in J.W. Mays in the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in J.W. Mays by 312.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in United States. The company's properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York; and Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

