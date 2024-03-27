John Wood Group (LON:WG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $153.07

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 153.07 ($1.93) and traded as low as GBX 143.50 ($1.81). John Wood Group shares last traded at GBX 148.20 ($1.87), with a volume of 1,140,269 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 200 ($2.53) to GBX 180 ($2.27) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

John Wood Group Trading Down 7.0 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of £954.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 154.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 153.07.

In other news, insider Ken Gilmartin bought 3,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £6,404.16 ($8,093.21). Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

See Also

