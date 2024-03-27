John Wood Group (LON:WG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $153.07

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 153.07 ($1.93) and traded as low as GBX 143.50 ($1.81). John Wood Group shares last traded at GBX 148.20 ($1.87), with a volume of 1,140,269 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 200 ($2.53) to GBX 180 ($2.27) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on John Wood Group
John Wood Group Trading Down 7.0 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Ken Gilmartin bought 3,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £6,404.16 ($8,093.21). Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
John Wood Group Company Profile
John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than John Wood Group
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Activity
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Trump Media & Technology Group Soars on Market Debut
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying That Analysts Love
Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.