JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $40,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Robbins Farley boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% in the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. Barclays raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $195.83 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $126.22 and a 1 year high of $200.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,741,857.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,782,092.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,741,857.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 845,383 shares of company stock valued at $154,341,636. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

