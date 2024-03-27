Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Bought by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,362 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,299 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNPR. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 46,266 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 2,096.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 452,455 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,212,000 after purchasing an additional 431,855 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,586,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,114,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,174 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 324,954 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 135,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 181,032 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 95,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $37.04 on Wednesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.45.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Juniper Networks

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In other news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $199,779.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 98,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $3,645,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $199,779.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,778.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,800 shares of company stock valued at $8,122,949 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.