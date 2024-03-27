Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.78

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.78 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.10 ($0.03). Karelian Diamond Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.10 ($0.03), with a volume of 78,018 shares changing hands.

Karelian Diamond Resources Stock Down 2.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.78. The company has a market cap of £2.21 million, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Karelian Diamond Resources Company Profile

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc engages in the exploration and development of diamond deposits. It holds interests in the Lahtojoki diamond project located in the KuopioKaavi region in Finland; and the Seitaperä diamondiferous kimberlite pipe and the Riihivaara diamond projects situated in the Kuhmo area, Finland.

