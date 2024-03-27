Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 13,731 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,731 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.92 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $18.31. The firm has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 105.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on KMI. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

