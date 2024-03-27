Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 472,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,938,000 after acquiring an additional 45,863 shares during the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Encore Wire by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Encore Wire by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 92,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,941,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Encore Wire stock opened at $249.05 on Wednesday. Encore Wire Co. has a twelve month low of $138.20 and a twelve month high of $250.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $633.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.48 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

