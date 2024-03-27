Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 13,101 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 203.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,101 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 41,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $41.20 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $41.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.99.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

