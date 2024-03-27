Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 158 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,279 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in NetApp by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at $936,547.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,547.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $770,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,660,024.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,371 shares of company stock worth $2,351,656 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on NTAP. Northland Securities downgraded NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Argus raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.94.

NetApp Trading Down 0.2 %

NetApp stock opened at $104.72 on Wednesday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.28 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.98.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.25. NetApp had a return on equity of 109.49% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

