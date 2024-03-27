Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 312 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 77.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $619,226,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $693,952,000 after acquiring an additional 425,918 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,179,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,186,837,000 after acquiring an additional 389,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 118.3% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 445,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,417,000 after acquiring an additional 241,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $967.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $899.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $759.06. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $478.77 and a 52 week high of $1,007.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $126.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.51.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.71 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,895 shares of company stock valued at $15,666,586 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $811.68.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

