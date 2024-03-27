Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 52 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 31.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 4,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,161.68, for a total transaction of $13,247,439.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,845,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,797 shares of company stock valued at $81,010,974. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZO. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,375.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,080.72.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AZO

AutoZone Price Performance

AZO stock opened at $3,191.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,891.93 and its 200-day moving average is $2,691.78. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,277.88 and a 1 year high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $24.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.