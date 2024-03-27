Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,327 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VUG opened at $343.94 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $237.32 and a 12 month high of $348.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.43. The stock has a market cap of $112.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

