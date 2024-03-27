Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 30,582 Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 172,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000.

BKLN opened at $21.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average of $21.05. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $21.27.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

