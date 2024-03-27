Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 169.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,806 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,723 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 349.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 835.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of F opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.69.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on F shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

