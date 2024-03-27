Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $613,000 Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 21,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 682,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,218,000 after purchasing an additional 396,427 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on IP shares. StockNews.com downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Bank of America raised International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Argus downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,600 shares of company stock worth $264,418 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Trading Down 6.5 %

International Paper stock opened at $38.20 on Wednesday. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.59 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.41.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 225.61%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

