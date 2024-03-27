Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $613,000 Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IP. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in International Paper by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in International Paper by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IP opened at $38.20 on Wednesday. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $41.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59 and a beta of 0.98.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.61%.

IP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Argus cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

In related news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,600 shares of company stock valued at $264,418 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

