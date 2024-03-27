Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $658,000 Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 184.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK stock opened at $536.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $510.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $473.88. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $347.45 and a 52 week high of $538.30.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,685 shares of company stock worth $8,646,498 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.21.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

