Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 160.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in DTE Energy by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,276,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,139,872,000 after acquiring an additional 484,072 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,130,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,081,000 after acquiring an additional 724,561 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,999,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,132,000 after acquiring an additional 78,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,379,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,053 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $64,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,572.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $64,224.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,572.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $662,783.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,869.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,095 shares of company stock worth $2,168,183. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. Barclays cut their target price on DTE Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Guggenheim downgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

DTE Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

DTE Energy stock opened at $107.13 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $116.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

