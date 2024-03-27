Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $555,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,251 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,659 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $244,740,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,905 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $330.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $313.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 916.69, a PEG ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $3,601,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 846,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,341,843.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $3,601,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 846,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,341,843.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 26,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.61, for a total transaction of $8,497,444.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 347,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,244,553.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,881 shares of company stock valued at $72,230,185 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

